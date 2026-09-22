Media Boycott in US: TV Networks Leave Donald Trump without Press Pool

The five largest US television networks have completely suspended joint coverage of Donald Trump’s activities. Fox News, ABC, CBS, CNN, and NBC took this unprecedented step regarding the White House press pool.

This was the media giants' response to the US President's decision to bar three news outlets from attending his press conferences. CNN, MS NOW (formerly MSNBC), and Politico have already filed lawsuits demanding the restoration of their journalists' press credentials. The plaintiffs argue that the administration violated the First Amendment to the US Constitution regarding freedom of the press. The White House disagrees with their position.

J.D. Vance, U.S. Vice President:

"They can still report on the White House, interact with officials, and exercise freedom of speech. They are simply being deprived of a dedicated office within the White House. Why should Donald Trump grant them special access when the Biden administration did not extend such privileges to right-wing media outlets? It is a matter of basic fairness. They will be denied special access until they start behaving like legitimate news organizations."

A collective boycott deprived the administration of its usual multi-camera broadcast setup. Trump’s speeches are now aired without sound. In response, the White House rapidly launched its own alternative. A round-the-clock, independent video stream dubbed TrumpTV has been launched on the administration's official online platforms. The White House now intends to broadcast the President's statements by bypassing major television networks and addressing American citizens directly.

The information war between Trump and the press has reached a new level.