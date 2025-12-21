news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0c426582-3a35-48da-afbc-253f60a733c5/conversions/5661a509-8d57-4297-ada1-867f733d4ea9-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0c426582-3a35-48da-afbc-253f60a733c5/conversions/5661a509-8d57-4297-ada1-867f733d4ea9-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0c426582-3a35-48da-afbc-253f60a733c5/conversions/5661a509-8d57-4297-ada1-867f733d4ea9-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0c426582-3a35-48da-afbc-253f60a733c5/conversions/5661a509-8d57-4297-ada1-867f733d4ea9-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The European Commission has become a "Titanic" dragging Europe down. Journalist Rafael Pinto Borges wrote this in an opinion piece published on the website of The European Conservative magazine, BelTA reports, citing TASS.

"The fiasco seen in this latest meeting of the Council is the culmination of a long, persistent pattern: this is a Commission that confuses moralistic fervour and emotional manipulation with legal authority, and slogan-infested political theatre with actual power. Von der Leyen’s leadership style (President of the European Commission – BelTA's note)—arrogant, performative, impatient with dissent, and clumsy—functions poorly in a Union," the author opined.

The journalist also writes that Brussels has experienced institutional decline, which the European Commission prefers to turn a blind eye to. "Repeated attempts to censure or impeach von der Leyen testify to a level of hostility no Commission president can ignore," Borges notes

"It wasn’t just von der Leyen’s 'reparation loan' that had something of a sinking ship to it. The real Titanic is this European Commission. For Europe’s sake, let it go under now, before even more damage is caused," the author concluded.