US President Donald Trump held separate meetings with Volodymyr Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Israeli PM refused to meet with Zelenskyy. Journalists called the talks a Vanity Fair and an empty PR stunt.

The White House, as usual, reported on the "productive nature" of the meetings. Journalists, however, are ironic: the universal American formula was invoked because no real agreements were reached. Zelensky left without missile licenses, and Netanyahu without new security guarantees.

Newspapers note that while Trump is busy collecting impressive photos, his guests have rushed to congressmen and lobbyists. The media openly admit that real money in the US is being divided up without the President's permission.