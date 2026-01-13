Media: Danish Ministry of Defense starts deploying equipment and troops to Greenland

The Danish Ministry of Defense starts deploying equipment and troops to Greenland, according to media reports. Meanwhile, Berlin is promoting the idea of incorporating Greenland into the alliance's full-fledged collective defense system.

However, this does not imply a direct deployment of troops. Germany is insisting on expanding the alliance's monitoring, patrolling, and reconnaissance presence in the North Atlantic. This approach allows NATO to strengthen its presence in the Arctic under the guise of coordination and exercises.