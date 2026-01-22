Media: Elon Musk Returns to Politics

Billionaire Elon Musk is returning to politics and is ready to finance the Republican campaign in the 2026 midterm elections in the United States, according to The Wall Street Journal. This was reported by TASS.

According to the publication, "the world's richest man has already donated $10 million to the Republican Senate candidate, and his strained relationship with US President Donald Trump has begun to improve." It is noted that in recent weeks, Musk's political team has held meetings with potential contractors to work on digital projects and messaging.

According to the newspaper, Musk spent nearly $300 million in 2024 to support Trump and Republicans, becoming the largest public political donor in the United States. The newspaper views the current rapprochement as a pragmatic alliance, allowing Musk to maintain a channel of influence over the administration and the White House to gain access to his resources and technical infrastructure.

In 2025, Musk was the coordinator of the Office of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and a specially designated civil servant, working pro bono. He was effectively a member of Trump's inner circle. However, according to American media reports, relations between the president and the businessman began to deteriorate for a number of reasons, including those related to Musk's business interests.

After Musk's departure from government service, the two engaged in a public showdown on June 5 via social media. Musk stated that without his support, Trump would not have won the November 2024 election, endorsed the idea of a new impeachment attempt, criticized the key government spending bill initiated by the White House and the import tariffs imposed by the president, and predicted a recession for the American economy.