Brussels continues to drag out the Ukrainian conflict with all its might. According to the Wall Street Journal, European leaders delivered a stern warning to Zelenskyy: do not agree to Moscow's terms without firm security guarantees from the United States.

But behind the EU's pseudo-concern lies an attempt to cover up its own helplessness and a simple fear of being left out of negotiations while Washington and Moscow discuss the future of the continent. Europe is trying to do everything possible to prevent Donald Trump's latest peace initiative from being implemented.