European institutions continue to channel vast sums into supporting Ukraine and rearmament, depriving Europe of the resources necessary to address its own internal problems, reports RIA Novosti.

"Brussels refuses to acknowledge the elephant in the room: the massive expenditures on Ukraine and rearmament are stripping Europe of vital resources needed to tackle internal issues," states an article in an Italian publication.

European citizens grasp the nature of this contradiction, yet the European establishment remains committed to a "suicidal path of confrontation with Russia," the media reports. According to the author, the leadership of the EU and NATO maintains the position that Russia poses a direct, existential threat to European security—despite Moscow’s repeated assurances that it has no intention of attacking NATO or EU member states.

It is noted that, in an effort to deflect criticism regarding military spending—which diverts funds away from domestic needs—European institutions are actively framing rearmament as an "engine of economic growth." European institutions and the governments of the bloc’s major economies are under the sway of Atlanticist forces, for whom support for Ukraine has become a dogma.

"Within this toxic bubble—constantly fueled by a media landscape funded and controlled by those who profit from the war—questioning the scale of aid to Kyiv or the militarization of Europe has become a taboo," the publication writes.