3.71 BYN
2.91 BYN
3.40 BYN
Media: First Military Personnel from European Countries Arrives in Greenland
The first military personnel from European countries arrived in Greenland overnight. One of the planes carrying Special Forces and reconnaissance personnel from Denmark and France landed in Nuuk. The second plane landed in the west of the island. Both had their transponders turned off.
Troops from the Netherlands, Canada, Sweden, the UK, and Norway are also expected to arrive today. Oslo, as a reminder, has decided to send only two soldiers. Denmark previously sent military equipment and an advance detachment to the island.
At the same time, the Danish Foreign Minister stated that Copenhagen had failed to convince US representatives to abandon their desire to seize Greenland. He added that the talks had revealed fundamental differences over the island's security.