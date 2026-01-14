Media: First Military Personnel from European Countries Arrives in Greenland

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7219b66c-2d04-4c50-9f4d-8ae7728cc59a/conversions/362e9a35-e2a9-4a79-a1df-2555ebdee2c4-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7219b66c-2d04-4c50-9f4d-8ae7728cc59a/conversions/362e9a35-e2a9-4a79-a1df-2555ebdee2c4-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7219b66c-2d04-4c50-9f4d-8ae7728cc59a/conversions/362e9a35-e2a9-4a79-a1df-2555ebdee2c4-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7219b66c-2d04-4c50-9f4d-8ae7728cc59a/conversions/362e9a35-e2a9-4a79-a1df-2555ebdee2c4-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The first military personnel from European countries arrived in Greenland overnight. One of the planes carrying Special Forces and reconnaissance personnel from Denmark and France landed in Nuuk. The second plane landed in the west of the island. Both had their transponders turned off.

Troops from the Netherlands, Canada, Sweden, the UK, and Norway are also expected to arrive today. Oslo, as a reminder, has decided to send only two soldiers. Denmark previously sent military equipment and an advance detachment to the island.