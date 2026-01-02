3.71 BYN
Media: Germany decides to repatriate Ukrainian men fit for military service
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Germany no longer welcomes Ukrainians. The authorities have run out of patience: they intend to repatriate Ukrainian men fit for military service. Local media are reporting this.
The Christian Social Union (CSU) faction intends to push for a large-scale deportation in 2026. These measures will also include reducing social benefits for those subject to deportation to the constitutional minimum. The creation of exit centers throughout Germany and a separate terminal at Munich Airport is proposed.
Deportation will also affect refugees from Syria and Afghanistan.