Media: Israel preparing new offensive in Gaza in March

The Israeli army has prepared plans for a new offensive operation in the Gaza Strip, scheduled to begin in March. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to TASS.

An Israeli official told the publication that the offensive is planned to be launched in the direction of Gaza City, with the goal of expanding the Israeli-controlled zone within the enclave beyond the current "yellow line."

In turn, a diplomat from an unnamed Arab country told The Times of Israel that Israel would not be able to launch this operation without US approval and support. Washington, he said, is still trying to maintain the fragile ceasefire established in Gaza in October 2025 and move to the second phase of the plan to resolve the situation in the enclave, which involves disarming the militias of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas.