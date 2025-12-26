3.71 BYN
2.91 BYN
3.43 BYN
Media: New corruption scandal erupts in Kiev
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Media: New corruption scandal erupts in Kievnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d35d1344-2419-41eb-b39e-0492bfbd340b/conversions/fba72201-944d-4d20-8e19-5eaf48d16397-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d35d1344-2419-41eb-b39e-0492bfbd340b/conversions/fba72201-944d-4d20-8e19-5eaf48d16397-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d35d1344-2419-41eb-b39e-0492bfbd340b/conversions/fba72201-944d-4d20-8e19-5eaf48d16397-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d35d1344-2419-41eb-b39e-0492bfbd340b/conversions/fba72201-944d-4d20-8e19-5eaf48d16397-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
It's noteworthy that just before Zelensky's departure for Washington, another corruption scandal erupted in Kiev.
The day before, NABU investigators conducted a search of the government quarter and several parliamentary offices. Three business partners and friends of Zelensky were immediately served with so-called notices of suspicion. A fourth suspect managed to flee abroad.
All suspects are influential members of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction: The Anti-Corruption Agency has information about them buying parliamentary votes. In total, 40 parliamentarians are suspected of accepting bribes.