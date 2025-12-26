Watch onlineTV Programm
Media: New corruption scandal erupts in Kiev

It's noteworthy that just before Zelensky's departure for Washington, another corruption scandal erupted in Kiev.

The day before, NABU investigators conducted a search of the government quarter and several parliamentary offices. Three business partners and friends of Zelensky were immediately served with so-called notices of suspicion. A fourth suspect managed to flee abroad.

All suspects are influential members of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction: The Anti-Corruption Agency has information about them buying parliamentary votes. In total, 40 parliamentarians are suspected of accepting bribes.

