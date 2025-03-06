Media: Taliban Prohibits Afghan Women from Attending Mosques for Collective Prayers

Authorities from the Afghan government, established by the radical movement "Taliban" (banned in Russia), have prohibited women from attending mosques to participate in collective prayers. This was reported by Etilaatroz.

According to their information, the details of the new restrictions were communicated to the public verbally, through imams. From now on, as noted by one of the newspaper's sources, women are also no longer allowed to attend Friday prayers in mosques, although separate areas had previously been arranged for them.

In 2021, following their takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban imposed a ban on women appearing in public places without a burqa (a garment covering the body from head to toe), justifying it as a necessity to create an "Islamic environment" in the country. In 2022, Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada ordered the implementation of punishments in accordance with Sharia law, which could include the death penalty for crimes such as theft, blasphemy, adultery, homosexual relations, and other offenses. Akhundzada suspended educational activities for girls in Afghan universities, imposed a ban on the presence of women in universities, including female teachers, and ordered their removal from employment in all national and international non-governmental organizations.