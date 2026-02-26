Media: Tehran provides US with evidence of its lack of intention to acquire nuclear weapons

Negotiations between Iranian and US delegations on the nuclear dossier are continuing in Geneva. Neither side has commented on the progress of the negotiations. However, media reports indicate that no agreement has yet been reached. The US has reportedly demanded that Tehran dismantle its three main nuclear facilities and hand over all enriched uranium. Washington is offering only minimal sanctions relief in exchange. Iran, according to media reports, has rejected the offer, instead allowing a limited freeze on uranium enrichment. Tehran has also provided the US with evidence of its lack of intention to acquire nuclear weapons.