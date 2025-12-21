3.66 BYN
Media: Trump Could Turn Britain into a Nuclear Launch Site
Text by:Editorial office news.by
British media are abuzz with headlines: Trump plans to turn Britain into a potential nuclear launch site. Estimates have even been made: the White House's idea will cost $264 million.
At the same time, as the Daily Mail clarifies, the Pentagon considers Lakenheath Air Force Base unsuitable for this purpose, as the building, intended to serve as the main command post, has "expired its service life." Furthermore, the "cooling and air filtration" systems, the newspaper writes, are insufficiently effective.