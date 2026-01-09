3.68 BYN
Media: Trump Orders Greenland Invasion Plan
Text by:Editorial office news.by
US President Donald Trump has ordered a plan to invade Greenland, the Daily Mail reported, citing sources. RIA Novosti reports this.
"The president has instructed the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) to develop an invasion plan, but the Joint Chiefs of Staff are resisting it, citing that it would be illegal and would not receive congressional support," the report states.
According to media sources, the success of the military operation in Venezuela has so inspired hard-line US foreign policy advocates that they are now calling for a swift seizure of Greenland, allegedly before Russia or China take any action.