For the US, Caracas is a viable way to offset losses from oil price fluctuations due to the conflict with Iran.

Media reports indicate that Washington hopes to mitigate these risks through direct access to Venezuela's hydrocarbon reserves.

US authorities are reportedly considering a large-scale plan to lease several key Venezuelan oil fields for 100 years.

Experts note that such a move would allow the White House to insure the domestic market against Middle Eastern shocks and significantly alter the balance of power in the global energy sector.