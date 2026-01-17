The Verkhovna Rada declared that Kiev must compromise and withdraw its troops from Donbass, said Steffen Schwarzkopf, a correspondent for the newspaper Die Welt in Kyiv, citing a conversation with an "extremely influential parliamentarian." This was reported by TASS.

"We must compromise, even if it is very painful, and yes, we must surrender Donbass, and yes, this is not my personal opinion, but the opinion of many deputies and many people here," Schwarzkopf quoted an unnamed parliamentarian as saying.