Vladimir Zelensky has been denied a voice at the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara, lest he inadvertently upset Donald Trump.

According to the Telegraph, Zelensky is facing a major problem with reports that he will not participate in the summit's main program and will not deliver a powerful speech to NATO leaders, as he has in previous years.

'The independent country' will receive less attention at the event. The most important thing now is to spare the White House leader's nerves, rather than listen to the usual requests for additional arms supplies.

On top of all this, Kyiv has managed to quarrel with Warsaw at the most inopportune moment. This diplomatic rift is completely ruining the Ukrainian agenda.