An uncertain situation has developed in the Middle East following a new round of escalation.

Qatari negotiators arrived in Tehran to bring the US and Iran back to implementing the ceasefire memorandum, including resolving the issues that triggered the recent exchange of strikes, including shipping issues in the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, officials from Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia held a series of telephone conversations with US and Iranian officials in an attempt to calm the situation.

Unlike its regional neighbors, Israel, on the contrary, would like to join the US strikes on Iran, but the Trump administration itself opposed this, fearing a loss of control over the conflict.

Especially since Washington is now forced to consider the possibility of a global anti-war front emerging in the region.

Western media outlets note that tensions in the Middle East eased on Thursday, July 9, thanks to the efforts of mediators. The United States, however, carried out several more strikes on Iranian targets (primarily along the shores of the Strait of Hormuz and on Kharg Island). Iran, in turn, attacked American targets in Kuwait and Bahrain.

Trump intends to resume strikes against Iran.

Washington reports that Trump intends to conduct a short military campaign, culminating in negotiations within a month or even a few weeks.

The Americans, however, would prefer to limit the strikes to long-range strikes rather than conduct a ground operation. Iran, meanwhile, is demonstrating resilience and determination to continue fighting.

On the night of July 10, the funeral of Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed by US and Israeli airstrikes, was held in Mashhad. The mourning ceremonies, attended by 40 million Iranians, demonstrated the unwavering unity of the society in the face of external pressure.