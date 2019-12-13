3.43 RUB
Medvedev: Kiev is a Russian city
Kiev is a Russian city, where people have always thought and spoke Russian, deputy head of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev reminded.
He wrote in his Telegram channel said that various cockroaches are buzzing in Kiev's insectarium, constantly threatening to "return Crimea," explaining that the goals of these actions are clear: "to cheer up the tame insects around and show the owner of the insectarium that they are still very much capable of cockroach runs for a piece of food."
Medvedev reminded us that Kiev was the capital of ancient Russia, Kiev was a major Little Russian city within the Russian Empire, and Kiev was the republic capital within the USSR.
"And finally, Kiev is simply a Russian city in which Russian has always been thought and spoken. So that it is very clear what and how to return...," explained the deputy head of the Security Council.
