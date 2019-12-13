Medvedev: In case Ukraine strikes Crimea, "there will be no negotiations"

The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council warned Kiev that in the case of strikes on Crimea "there will be no negotiations," TASS reported. According to Dmitry Medvedev, the response in the case of strikes on the peninsula and deep into Russia will be "quick, tough and convincing."

"There will be no negotiations in this case, only retaliatory strikes. The entire Ukraine left under Kiev's rule will go up in flames," Medvedev said when asked if Russia would be forced to negotiate with Ukraine by strikes on Crimea.

"Our answer could be anything," the Russian Security Council head noted. - The President of Russia has said this quite definitely."