3.75 BYN
2.85 BYN
3.41 BYN
Meeting between Russian and Ukrainian delegations expected in Abu Dhabi
On February 1, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations may resume negotiations in Abu Dhabi – the first without mediators since 2022. At least, that's the current plan. The American side attaches particular importance to the upcoming meeting and is ready to participate if necessary.
And the day before, talks were held in Miami between Russian Presidential Special Representative Kirill Dmitriev and Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Both called the meeting productive and constructive.
Meanwhile, Matthew Whitaker, US Permanent Representative to NATO, stated that the conclusion of a peace agreement on the Ukrainian crisis will be only the initial stage of a larger process. Whitaker pointed out the complexity of the document, as it covers a wide range of important issues, and their resolution will require significant time and resources.