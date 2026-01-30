Meeting between Russian and Ukrainian delegations expected in Abu Dhabi

On February 1, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations may resume negotiations in Abu Dhabi – the first without mediators since 2022. At least, that's the current plan. The American side attaches particular importance to the upcoming meeting and is ready to participate if necessary.

And the day before, talks were held in Miami between Russian Presidential Special Representative Kirill Dmitriev and Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Both called the meeting productive and constructive.