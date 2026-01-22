Meeting of delegations of Russia, United States, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi captured media's attention

The world's media is focused on Abu Dhabi, where the first trilateral meeting between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States on resolving the Ukrainian crisis has begun. This was announced by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Earlier, Vladimir Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, noted that the Russian negotiators included representatives of the Ministry of Defense. They were led by Igor Kostyukov, Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff. The Ukrainian delegation is headed by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Umerov.

The key topic of the talks is expected to be territorial control. According to Reuters, Moscow is considering the "Anchorage Formula," agreed upon by Putin and Trump in August 2025, at the talks. This implies Russian control over all of Donbass and a freeze on the current frontline in other areas. As Peskov previously stated, the Ukrainian Armed Forces must withdraw from Donbas. This is an important condition for the Russian side. In exchange, Kiev will be offered $800 billion in Western funding and security guarantees from the US and EU, according to media reports.

Meeting in the Kremlin: Trump envoys discussed peace in Ukraine with Putin

The day before, talks between Vladimir Putin and Trump's emissaries took place in the Kremlin. The topic of the talks was further coordination of the main provisions of the agreement on settling the Ukrainian conflict. The Americans had previously stated that it was 90 percent complete. The American delegation included Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, the US president's nephew Jared Kushner, and one of the leaders of the newly created Peace Council, Grunbaum. The meeting in the Kremlin lasted three and a half hours. Its results are known only in the most general terms. A representative of the Russian side called the meeting "extremely important": the main topic discussed was the territorial issue. As experts note, "We are moving to a new level. Peace is approaching."

Gigin: The Donbas territory issue is one of the most fundamental

Vadim Gigin, member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus and Director General of the National Library:

"We understand that Russia's position hasn't changed much. At the same time, Ukrainians, along with the Europeans, are unwilling to make any concessions. In this regard, the process has reached a definite ideological impasse."

The member of parliament noted that, on the other hand, significant organizational progress is noticeable, as a trilateral meeting will be held again. "In my opinion, there hasn't been anything like this since Istanbul. It was shuttle diplomacy. We are moving to a new level. It seems like peace is approaching, but in reality, the positions of the parties are not converging. And in this situation, we understand that the Trump administration is unwilling to take any steps to pressure Russia. Rather, Trump, judging by his statement, is more inclined to pressure the Kyiv regime to liberate the Donbas territory," the politician suggested.

"The Donbas territory issue is currently one of the most fundamental. And this was certainly a subject of negotiations."

The parliamentarian added that, based on leaks, the Americans and Russians are discussing not only Ukraine and politics (although economics is also a policy), but also joint business projects. "I think this topic was also at the center of the negotiations," he suggested.

The Ukrainian Issue on the Sidelines of Davos