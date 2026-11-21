U.S. First Lady Melania Trump has stated that she hopes for a new ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine by December 25—the date Christmas is observed according to the Gregorian calendar—reports TASS.

During an appearance on Fox News, the wife of the U.S. President was asked what she would like to receive as a Christmas gift. "World peace, of course. But above all, I would like to see more ceasefires. We could achieve this very quickly if both Ukraine and Russia were willing," she replied. "Perhaps we will have another ceasefire before Christmas. I am hopeful for that."