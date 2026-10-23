The White House has announced that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a ceasefire in Oleshky, in the Kherson region, effective October 29, reports Sputnik.

"First Lady Melania Trump has secured a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in the Oleshky area," the U.S. administration stated.

The White House explained that the cessation of hostilities is necessary to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and to prepare for the evacuation of the local population via a designated safe corridor. The truce will take effect next Thursday.

According to Melania Trump, the situation in Oleshky is currently on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe.

"The remaining population consists primarily of elderly people who are in urgent need of medical care, medicine, food, and clean water," the U.S. presidential administration quoted the First Lady as saying.

Approximately 1,700 to 2,000 people remain in Oleshky—mostly the elderly, along with about 50 children. Before the hostilities began, the town had a population of around 24,000.

Russian and Ukrainian representatives will conduct joint house-to-house visits to assess the needs of the remaining residents. Those who wish to leave will be provided with transport; evacuations can be directed toward either Russia or Ukraine.

At the initiative of the U.S. First Lady, an agreement was also reached to include an impartial American media organization. This group will accompany the Russian and Ukrainian teams on the ground to document the entire process, ensuring that the wishes of each family are respected as accurately as possible, the First Lady added. As previously reported by Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, during a telephone conversation, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump agreed that Yana Lantratova, an official responsible for human rights issues in the Russian Federation, would maintain ongoing contact with the office of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump regarding matters related to the situation in Aleshki.