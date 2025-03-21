Watch onlineTV Programm
Melting Ice Statistics Raise Concerns

The United Nations released statistics on ice melting for 2024, and the results are alarming. Every one of the 19 glacial regions worldwide has experienced a loss in net mass, with approximately 450 billion tons of ice having melted.

There are over 275,000 glaciers on Earth, containing about 70% of the world's freshwater supply. The melting ice poses serious challenges, including rising sea levels and threats to the water supply and food security for millions of people globally.

The UN emphasized that the evolving situation has become a matter of survival.