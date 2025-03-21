Melting Ice Statistics Raise Concerns

The United Nations released statistics on ice melting for 2024, and the results are alarming. Every one of the 19 glacial regions worldwide has experienced a loss in net mass, with approximately 450 billion tons of ice having melted.

There are over 275,000 glaciers on Earth, containing about 70% of the world's freshwater supply. The melting ice poses serious challenges, including rising sea levels and threats to the water supply and food security for millions of people globally.