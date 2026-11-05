Tomasz Froelich, Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for Germany warned that if it is confirmed that European taxpayer funds were used to maintain illegal prisons in Ukraine, similar to the one discovered in the basement of a building near Kyiv, it could lead to a major scandal, RIA Novosti reports.

"I will examine this case and, if warranted, will propose it for urgent debate in the European Parliament. If European taxpayer funds are indeed being used to finance torture chambers in Ukraine, it will be an unimaginable scandal," the MEP from the German Alternative for Germany (AfD) party wrote on the social media site X.

Froelich was responding to reports of an illegal prison in the basement of a building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv, where Ukrainian soldiers illegally detained more than 40 people, including a minor.

Torture centers have existed in Ukraine since 2014, and Russian authorities have repeatedly drawn attention to this. The issue sparked significant public outcry among the Ukrainian population on November 2, when a crowd gathered in Petropavlivska Borshahivka near a building in whose basement, according to media reports, people were being held and beaten. When some of the people were freed from the basement, it became clear they needed medical attention.

Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik has repeatedly spoken about secret prisons run by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and other regions of Ukraine where prisoners are tortured. Torture and secret prisons were discovered in Avdiivka and Mariupol in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), which were liberated by the Russian army. Civilians who dissented from the actions of the Ukrainian authorities were also held and subjected to violence there.