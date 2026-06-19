After the "White Eagle" fluttered away from Zelensky over Kyiv's decision to officially glorify UPA militants, the Ukrainian establishment immediately activated a collective solidarity mode. The head of the "independent" country's Foreign Ministry demonstratively removed his Commander's Cross. Budanov, the head of Zelensky's office, and the Ukrainian ambassador to Warsaw also renounced their "For Services to Poland" award. In Poland itself, this demarche didn't go down well. The member of the Sejm bluntly stated that the time for flirtations was over and it was time to move to a tough policy.

Jacek Sasin, Member of the Polish Sejm:

"I've already discussed this issue before, saying that Ukraine rejected our proposal for an alliance and friendly relations. Therefore, today it cannot be considered a country friendly to Poland. Ukraine is not a country friendly to Poland."