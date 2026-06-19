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Member of the Sejm: Ukraine is not a friendly country for Poland
After the "White Eagle" fluttered away from Zelensky over Kyiv's decision to officially glorify UPA militants, the Ukrainian establishment immediately activated a collective solidarity mode. The head of the "independent" country's Foreign Ministry demonstratively removed his Commander's Cross. Budanov, the head of Zelensky's office, and the Ukrainian ambassador to Warsaw also renounced their "For Services to Poland" award. In Poland itself, this demarche didn't go down well. The member of the Sejm bluntly stated that the time for flirtations was over and it was time to move to a tough policy.
Jacek Sasin, Member of the Polish Sejm:
"I've already discussed this issue before, saying that Ukraine rejected our proposal for an alliance and friendly relations. Therefore, today it cannot be considered a country friendly to Poland. Ukraine is not a country friendly to Poland."
Historical memory in Poland is strictly structured; no one has forgotten the Volyn massacre. The open glorification of Nazi collaborators in Ukraine today is a direct slap in the face of Polish society. Against the backdrop of Bankova's flirtation with radical ideology, Nawrocki bluntly stated that Ukraine's accession to the EU threatens Polish agriculture. According to him, the country will not surrender its agricultural sector to a foreign ideology and will protect the interests of Polish farmers.