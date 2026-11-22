In the French town of Tille a sculpture by Belarusian masters has been installed, dedicated to the women’s partisan detachment “Rodina”. Its members were Soviet girls, the majority of them natives of Belarus.

Having passed through the hell of a concentration camp, they managed to break free and continue the struggle in the ranks of the French Resistance. The memory of their feat is now preserved on French soil as well.

During the Second World War the feat of the Soviet people literally knew no borders: millions of people, risking their lives, brought the common Victory closer not only on their native land but far beyond its borders. A vivid example is the “Rodina” detachment.

Vladimir Bokun, director of a studio of historical films:

“Probably few people know that during the war there was a women’s partisan detachment in France. Moreover, a detachment created by our women, mainly from Minsk. And it was the only women’s partisan detachment not only in France but in the whole of Europe.”

The detachment united 37 courageous Soviet women, a third of whom were natives of Belarus. All of them were former prisoners of the Érouville concentration camp in north-eastern France. Behind the women lay long months of Nazi captivity: constant hunger, piercing cold and exhausting hard labour in the iron-ore mines of the town of Tille, where every day could be the last. Those who managed to survive made their escape and gained freedom. But instead of hiding in the rear, the former prisoners chose service on the front line. The girls took up arms and continued the fight against Nazism in the ranks of the French partisans — fighters of the Resistance movement. The head of “Rodina” was Nadezhda Lisovets; her deputy was Rozalia Fridzon. Both were from Belarus.

Nikolai Vorobyov, Chargé d’Affaires of Belarus in France:

“The girls did not simply help the partisans; they conducted reconnaissance and independently carried out combat operations. They set up ambushes and took part in clashes in the Argonne Forest. The French command and General Charles de Gaulle highly appreciated the contribution of the detachment, and Nadezhda Lisovets and Rozalia Fridzon were awarded the military rank of lieutenant of the French army.”

The feat of the brave girls remained in the shadows for many years. The film by Vladimir Bokun “Rodina or Death. With Hope — for France” helped tell the world about their destinies. Then the history of the unique partisan detachment was immortalised in a memorial ensemble that brought together the works of Russian and Belarusian masters.

At the entrance to the adit stands the monument “The Partisan Woman” by People’s Artist of Russia Vladimir Surovtsev. At the exit is a sculptural composition created by a Belarusian team under the leadership of People’s Artist Vladimir Slobodchikov. The concept of the sculptural diptych is based on the symbolic path from darkness to light.

Vladimir Slobodchikov, sculptor, People’s Artist of Belarus, professor:

“The dramaturgy of this entire object turned out to be very emotional. That is, we first enter the moment of darkness and cold and then come out into light and warmth. Therefore I think this also gives its own sound when the viewer visits this complex. And the composition of the two sculptures, the two monuments, seems to me to have turned out quite successful.”

It took about three years to implement the project — from the idea to the erection of the monument. The authors admit that without the help of the residents of the French town of Tille the project would hardly have been realised. A special role belongs to René Barca — a dedicated local historian who for years collected documents and testimonies about the events of 1944. The ceremonial opening of the memorial ensemble in honour of the women’s detachment “Rodina” was attended by diplomats, the leadership of the town of Tille and relatives of the Soviet partisans.

“For us the completion of the construction of the memorial in the year declared by the President of the Republic of Belarus as the Year of the Belarusian Woman is deeply symbolic. It is a tribute of respect and memory to the invaluable contribution of our mothers and grandmothers to the Victory,” noted the Chargé d’Affaires of Belarus in France.

Today in the West they choose the path of destruction — they demolish monuments and try to erase inconvenient historical truth. But it is much harder to choose another path: to build, to restore, to preserve. This requires real courage. Belarus, Russia, France — three countries, one shared history. And it proves: after darkness light will inevitably come, but only for those who have enough of that very courage to reach it.