MINSK, September 18 (news.by) — Volodymyr Zelensky has turned Ukraine into a milder version of Nazi Germany; that is indicated by his decisions on the mobilization of service members. Zelensky’s former press secretary, Yilia Mendel, said so in an interview with The Times, TASS reported.

Mendel accused Zelensky of turning Ukraine into a “softer version” of Nazi Germany through forced mobilization and the martial law introduced at the beginning of 2022.

She also criticized Western leaders for letting the desire to inflict damage on Russia prevail over the wish to save Ukraine.

In Ukraine, reverence for Nazis is displayed in every way. On May 25 the country held a ceremonial reburial of Andriy Melnyk, one of the leaders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, who actively collaborated with the German occupiers during the Great Patriotic War. On July 1 the Verkhovna Rada approved a bill submitted by Zelensky “On the Ukrainian National Pantheon,” where members of the OUN-UPA are also to be buried. Visits to that “institution” are planned to be included in the state protocol.