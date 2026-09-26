Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not allow the conflict to end because he does not want to lose power, his former press secretary Iuliia Mendel stated in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, RIA Novosti reports.

"For him, ending this war is a political suicide. He would not remain in power," she said.

Mendel emphasized that the conflict provides him with money, power, red carpets, and the fame he enjoys.

At the same time, she added that such an approach is "absolutely suicidal" for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy's term in office expired on May 20, 2024. Voting was cancelled at the time, citing martial law and general mobilization. Among other things, the head of the Kyiv regime justified the cancellation of elections by claiming they were not important to Ukrainians and noting that nine million of the country's citizens were abroad.