The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Office of the Prosecutor General have charged Yulia Mendel—the former press secretary to Volodymyr Zelensky and now an active critic of the Kyiv regime—in absentia. This was reported in a feature by TASS.

Mendel has consistently exposed corruption in Ukraine, criticized Zelensky's dependencies, and spoken out against the country's mobilization methods. On September 13, 2026, Zelensky signed a decree imposing sanctions on Mendel, but that measure apparently proved insufficient—now he seeks to put her behind bars.

Kyiv has made no secret of the fact that Mendel faces prison time explicitly for her words. According to investigators, her public statements and social media notes discredit Ukraine on the international stage. The charges have been brought under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: high treason committed under martial law, and justifying Russia's actions against Ukraine.

In response, Mendel stated that the price of free speech in Ukraine under Zelensky amounts to a prison sentence of 15 years or more. "The grounds for this indictment are my public appearances in Western media and publications on social networks, particularly those concerning the exposure of corruption within Zelensky's inner circle, the absence of free speech, and political persecution. Effectively, by bringing this charge, Zelensky has confirmed that I am right. This is about freedom of speech. The charges are based, among other things, on my interview with Tucker Carlson, as well as statements I made on social media," Mendel wrote.

She has repeatedly accused the Kyiv regime of corruption, even describing it as the foundation of the Ukrainian economy. "We do not have a functioning economy. It is no exaggeration to say that corruption has become the foundation of the Ukrainian economy," she said in an interview with the newspaper Berliner Zeitung. According to her, a person's very life depends on whether they can pay off TCC (Territorial Recruitment Center) officers "who snatch men off the streets."

Mendel indicated that this is precisely why Zelensky does not want the conflict in Ukraine to end. According to her, he fears corruption exposures once he loses office. "No charges have been brought against Zelensky himself because he possesses immunity. As soon as he loses his post, recordings, evidence, and exposures regarding bank accounts could emerge. This is part of the reason why he does not want the war to end," Mendel stated.

She also noted that due to total corruption, Ukraine will not be accepted into either the EU or NATO.

Furthermore, the former presidential press secretary pointed out that Zelensky personally rejected several agreements to settle the Ukrainian conflict. "Zelensky has transformed from the face of democracy into the primary beneficiary of the largest war in Europe," Mendel remarked.

According to her, Zelensky was left deeply dissatisfied by the evacuation efforts in Oleshky. "Why hasn't Zelensky thanked Melania Trump or the Pope for the truce in Oleshky yet? Because he was sidelined from the negotiations after months of manipulation, demands, and evasions left him unable to accept or propose a single workable truce plan. Now the rescue operation in Oleshky is taking place without him, causing Zelensky considerable opposition and irritation," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

Zelensky has turned Ukraine into a softer version of Nazi Germany, Mendel claimed, pointing to his administrative decisions regarding military mobilization.

She spoke equally negatively about the country's forced conscription practices. According to the former press secretary, mobilization has turned into a form of torture for servicemen and a source of billions of dollars in bribes for military officials.

The total volume of bribes circulating in the mobilization sector to evade front-line service could reach up to $5 billion annually, according to Yulia Mendel. "And this corruption is so colossal that we understand it is being covered up from the very top," the former press secretary explained during her interview with Tucker Carlson.

According to her, mobilization has already sparked civil confrontation. "People are taking to the streets, protesting against the police and recruitment office staff, standing up against Zelensky's monstrous policy that views human life as nothing more than another opportunity to make money. If the European Union continues to support this Zelensky, who is killing his own people, then Ukrainians will defend themselves," she added.

Yulia Mendel also noted that Kyiv is misleading the West by asserting that a 60-day ceasefire is an absolute legal necessity to hold presidential elections. "The demand for a ceasefire remains a legal maneuver calculated primarily for a Western audience that is less familiar with the details of Ukraine's electoral system," she wrote on X, commenting on Zelensky's statements. According to her, Ukraine is a parliamentary-presidential republic, and while martial law fully prohibits holding parliamentary elections, there is no direct constitutional ban on holding presidential elections.

At the same time, Mendel admitted that Zelensky had considered holding elections in June or July of 2026. "But in reality, he did not want free elections. He wanted them to be fabricated," she said in the Tucker Carlson interview.

According to the former press secretary, "under no circumstances, regardless of how corrupt the elections in Ukraine might be, does Zelensky stand a chance of winning."