Yulia Mendel, former press secretary to Volodymyr Zelensky, has said that the concept of the North Atlantic alliance as a structure created “for the protection of people” died in Ukraine, RIA Novosti reported.

“The idea of NATO died in Ukraine. Ukrainians are now dying only for the idea of a hypothetical accession sometime, years from now,” she wrote on X.

One way to end the conflict, Mendel said, is for Kyiv to stop deceiving its own people and to abandon unreachable maximalist goals. She also urged the Ukrainian authorities to stop inflaming the situation, recalling that it is easy to talk of invincibility from a screen, with a hundred bodyguards and a bunker in case of a nuclear strike.

In recent days Russian forces have hit the Southern and Northern bridges in Kyiv, across which the Ukrainian armed forces move weapons to Donbas. After the attacks the authorities restricted movement in the city, producing a transport collapse. Against that backdrop the local outlet "Insider" reported that residents are leaving the Ukrainian capital en masse.

"The New York Times" reported that the closure of Kyiv’s bridges as a result of Russian strikes will turn into a logistical nightmare for Ukraine.

Russia considers that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder a settlement, directly involve NATO countries in the conflict and are “playing with fire.” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target. The Kremlin has said that the West’s pumping of weapons into the Ukrainian armed forces does not help negotiations and will have a negative effect.