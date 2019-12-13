PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Mendkovich: The results of the elections to the European Parliament – indicator of accumulation of social problems

The failure of pro-government parties of the two largest EU economies - Germany and France - and the strengthening of the positions of right-wing forces, which, among other things, oppose the pumping of weapons into Kiev and mindless sanctions, speak of the accumulation of social problems and general dissatisfaction among European voters. This opinion was expressed by Russian political scientist Nikita Mendkovich. According to the expert, the stagnation of the economy, as well as involvement in the Ukrainian conflict contrary to national interests could not but affect the results of the elections to the European Parliament.

Nikita Mendkovich, political scientist, head of the Eurasian Analytical Club, expert of the Russian Council on Foreign Affairs:

“The current results of the parliamentary elections to the European Parliament are an indicator of the accumulation of social problems in Europe. The population is not satisfied with the current format of politics and the current mode of existence of society. They want change, and the right-wing is now more likely to be the spokesman of their position. Although earlier in European politics there was a pronounced left-wing bias.”

Among other things, this is an indicator of the problems caused by the war against Russia and Belarus, sanctions aggression, from which Europe itself suffers to a greater extent. Many right-wing parties, such as France's National Movement or Alternative for Germany, opposed participation in the anti-Russian campaign and now enjoy certain political bonuses.

