3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Mendkovich: The results of the elections to the European Parliament – indicator of accumulation of social problems
The failure of pro-government parties of the two largest EU economies - Germany and France - and the strengthening of the positions of right-wing forces, which, among other things, oppose the pumping of weapons into Kiev and mindless sanctions, speak of the accumulation of social problems and general dissatisfaction among European voters. This opinion was expressed by Russian political scientist Nikita Mendkovich. According to the expert, the stagnation of the economy, as well as involvement in the Ukrainian conflict contrary to national interests could not but affect the results of the elections to the European Parliament.
Nikita Mendkovich, political scientist, head of the Eurasian Analytical Club, expert of the Russian Council on Foreign Affairs:
“The current results of the parliamentary elections to the European Parliament are an indicator of the accumulation of social problems in Europe. The population is not satisfied with the current format of politics and the current mode of existence of society. They want change, and the right-wing is now more likely to be the spokesman of their position. Although earlier in European politics there was a pronounced left-wing bias.”
Among other things, this is an indicator of the problems caused by the war against Russia and Belarus, sanctions aggression, from which Europe itself suffers to a greater extent. Many right-wing parties, such as France's National Movement or Alternative for Germany, opposed participation in the anti-Russian campaign and now enjoy certain political bonuses.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All