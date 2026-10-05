MEPs Propose New Scheme for Seizing Russian Assets

A group of Members of the European Parliament is demanding that Brussels revisit the issue of seizing over €200 billion in frozen Russian assets. The lawmakers propose removing Russia’s sovereign funds from the management of the Belgian depository Euroclear.

The plan involves transferring the funds to a specially created EU supranational mechanism. This entity would assume all legal obligations toward the Central Bank of Russia, thereby unlocking the transfer of funds to Kyiv.

The development of this new scheme stems from the fact that EU countries previously failed to agree on confiscation due to immense financial risks. The primary opponent is Belgium, where Euroclear is based; Belgian authorities fear multi-billion-euro lawsuits and retaliatory measures from Moscow. Italy, Bulgaria, and Malta have also expressed serious doubts.