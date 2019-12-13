3.43 RUB
Mayor of Tbilisi: Georgia does not intend to wait for repeat of Ukrainian Maidan in Georgia
Georgian authorities have adopted the anti-American rhetoric in connection with the conflict over the law on foreign agents.
The mayor of Tbilisi said that relations with the US should be reconsidered: Georgia, according to him, is not a vassal country, and therefore does not intend to wait until the peace is destroyed in it and the Ukrainian Maidan is repeated. A little earlier, similar statements were made by the country's Prime Minister.
Washington's reaction was not long in coming: the United States imposed personal sanctions against officials from Tbilisi. They were imposed on several dozen employees of the state apparatus and members of their families. In its turn, the European Union is threatening Georgia with the revocation of visa-free travel. The Georgian law on foreign agents is a literal copy of the American law, even slightly softened.
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
