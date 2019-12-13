PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Mayor of Tbilisi: Georgia does not intend to wait for repeat of Ukrainian Maidan in Georgia

Georgian authorities have adopted the anti-American rhetoric in connection with the conflict over the law on foreign agents.

The mayor of Tbilisi said that relations with the US should be reconsidered: Georgia, according to him, is not a vassal country, and therefore does not intend to wait until the peace is destroyed in it and the Ukrainian Maidan is repeated. A little earlier, similar statements were made by the country's Prime Minister.

Washington's reaction was not long in coming: the United States imposed personal sanctions against officials from Tbilisi. They were imposed on several dozen employees of the state apparatus and members of their families. In its turn, the European Union is threatening Georgia with the revocation of visa-free travel. The Georgian law on foreign agents is a literal copy of the American law, even slightly softened.

