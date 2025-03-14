3.61 BYN
Merkel advises to take into account Russia's interests, Sarmler calls for increased pressure
The West should take into account Russia's interests in the issue of the Ukrainian settlement. This advice was given by former German Chancellor Angela Merkel to today's US and EU politicians. According to her, ignoring Moscow's position can only exacerbate tensions and complicate the search for diplomatic solutions. Merkel emphasized that the EU was taking significant risks to support Kiev.
Sarmer calls for increased pressure on Russia
And as a confirmation of her words, there came a statement by British Prime Minister Starmer. According to him, Russia's response to the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire was not convincing enough. Therefore, the politician urges the EU countries to continue to put pressure on Moscow.
Keir Starmer, British Prime Minister:
"We have agreed that we will continue to increase pressure on Russia. We will maintain military aid to Ukraine and tighten restrictions on Russia's economy to weaken Putin's war machine and force him to the negotiating table. Our military will meet on Thursday next week here in the United Kingdom to develop clear and credible plans to enter into a peace agreement and guarantee Ukraine's future security."
Sturmer also announced that plans to deploy European peacekeepers to Ukraine are "moving into the operational phase." In particular, the details of sending troops are being discussed. Earlier, he expressed doubts that the suspension of hostilities in Ukraine could guarantee the achievement of peace.