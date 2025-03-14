The West should take into account Russia's interests in the issue of the Ukrainian settlement. This advice was given by former German Chancellor Angela Merkel to today's US and EU politicians. According to her, ignoring Moscow's position can only exacerbate tensions and complicate the search for diplomatic solutions. Merkel emphasized that the EU was taking significant risks to support Kiev.

Sarmer calls for increased pressure on Russia

And as a confirmation of her words, there came a statement by British Prime Minister Starmer. According to him, Russia's response to the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire was not convincing enough. Therefore, the politician urges the EU countries to continue to put pressure on Moscow.

Keir Starmer, British Prime Minister:

"We have agreed that we will continue to increase pressure on Russia. We will maintain military aid to Ukraine and tighten restrictions on Russia's economy to weaken Putin's war machine and force him to the negotiating table. Our military will meet on Thursday next week here in the United Kingdom to develop clear and credible plans to enter into a peace agreement and guarantee Ukraine's future security."