Merkel names real goal of the Minsk Agreements - it was an attempt to "give Ukraine time"
The former Chancellor of Germany named the true purpose of the Minsk Agreements. In an interview with Zeit, Angela Merkel admitted that it was an attempt to "give Ukraine time". The German politician noted that at that time everyone understood that the conflict in eastern Ukraine was frozen and the problem remained unresolved.
Ukraine also used this time to become stronger. Ukraine 2014/2015 is not today's Ukraine.
Berlin and the collective West were not going to implement the Minsk Agreements, but used the time they had won to pump weapons into Kiev - this is the statement of the former German chancellor, comments Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
