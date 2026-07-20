Friedrich Merz acknowledged the link between Germany's energy crisis and its refusal to rely on Russian gas. He stated that the lack of supplies from Russia has caused the current shortage and, consequently, price increases.

The EU previously approved a complete phase-out of Russian gas by 2027, and the head of the European Commission ruled out resuming imports even in the event of energy shortages and supply disruptions.

However, the Chancellor does not see any blame for the country's domestic problems. He has shifted the blame to external factors, including the Ukrainian conflict, difficult relations with the United States, and China's global influence.