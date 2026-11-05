German Chancellor Merz and von der Leyen have entered into a confrontation. The reason for this is the European Commission's initiative to make Ottawa an associate member of the European Union.

At the recent EU-Canada summit, it was at Germany's request that the wording on association membership was removed from the joint statement.

But the head of the European Commission is sticking to her guns. Berlin interpreted this as an attack on Merz and his plan to grant a similar status to Ukraine.

The European conflict has been simmering for some time: Brussels advocates for expanding its powers, while the German Chancellor insists that nation states should set the course of unification.