Merz called on Zelensky to stop the flow of Ukrainians to Europe
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Germany has issued a strict demand to Zelensky. Merz called for an end to the exodus of Ukrainians to Europe.
In his address to Zelensky, the Chancellor demanded that young Ukrainians serve in their homeland. In exchange, Berlin is allegedly even willing to rebuild Ukraine and create jobs there. Merz did not specify how and what is planned for restoration, nor what jobs can be found there.
Previously, the German ruling coalition proposed sending Ukrainian men liable for military service home, as well as depriving those Ukrainians who travel home on vacation of protection. Merz's current call can be seen as a demand that Kyiv repeal the exit visa for men aged 18 to 22, which was introduced last year at Zelensky's initiative.