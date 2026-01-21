A surprising metamorphosis on the sidelines of the Davos summit. While the US demands Greenland for itself, German Chancellor Merz, for some reason, stubbornly promises to "defend" Denmark and its island from the "Russian threat."

"We will defend Greenland, Denmark, and the North from the threat posed by Russia. This threat itself is an expression of this power struggle. Europe and the US suffer from this. We see this daily with hybrid attacks in the Baltic Sea, as well as with Russian attacks against the Ukrainian people. We share the conviction that as NATO allies, we must do more to defend the North. This is a shared transatlantic interest."