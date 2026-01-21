3.72 BYN
2.89 BYN
3.38 BYN
Merz: Germany will defend Greenland
A surprising metamorphosis on the sidelines of the Davos summit. While the US demands Greenland for itself, German Chancellor Merz, for some reason, stubbornly promises to "defend" Denmark and its island from the "Russian threat."
Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of Germany:
"We will defend Greenland, Denmark, and the North from the threat posed by Russia. This threat itself is an expression of this power struggle. Europe and the US suffer from this. We see this daily with hybrid attacks in the Baltic Sea, as well as with Russian attacks against the Ukrainian people. We share the conviction that as NATO allies, we must do more to defend the North. This is a shared transatlantic interest."
Merz supported negotiations between the US, Denmark, and Greenland. Their goal is close cooperation between the allies in the Arctic. According to the German Chancellor, this issue was raised with the US leader, the Danish Prime Minister, and the NATO Secretary General. The speaker called the seizure of territory by force unacceptable.