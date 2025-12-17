Alternative for Germany party leader Alice Weidel called German Chancellor Friedrich Merz crazy because he didn't rule out the possibility of the Bundeswehr participating in the so-called multinational force for Ukraine, TASS reports.

"Friedrich Merz is crazy. He's already imagining the Bundeswehr participating in a military operation against Russia," Weidel wrote in X. "His irresponsible statements are undermining peace negotiations and quickly turning Germany into a belligerent," she noted, calling for a return to common sense.

On ZDF television, Merz left open the possibility of the Bundeswehr's participation in the "multinational force for Ukraine," noting only that, "if it comes to that, a ceasefire agreement with Russia will be reached."

EU leaders issued a joint statement on Monday following talks in Berlin. The signatories believe that guarantees to Kyiv should include the creation of a European-led "multinational force for Ukraine," composed of interested countries, to be formed within the framework of a "coalition of the willing" and with US support. The statement asserts that "these forces will assist in the reconstruction of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, ensuring control over Ukrainian airspace and maritime security, as well as through operations inside Ukraine."