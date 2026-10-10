Co-chair of the right-wing opposition party Alternative for Germany (AfD), Alice Weidel, has expressed dissatisfaction with the sanctions policy of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, RIA Novosti reports.

As an example, she cited the agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump regarding supplies of Russian diesel fuel.

On 9 October, the Russian and American leaders held a telephone conversation, after which Donald Trump stated that an agreement had been reached during the dialogue on diesel fuel deliveries from Russia. According to him, the United States is very glad to receive Russian diesel fuel and needs it.

“This is how it’s done! While Merz is destroying Germany with sanctions and expensive LNG, Trump is practicing real politics,” Weidel wrote in a post on X.

The politician stressed that pragmatic cooperation corresponds to Germany’s national interests, whereas the current authorities of the Federal Republic are pursuing escalation to the detriment of their own citizens.