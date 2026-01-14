3.71 BYN
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Merz: Phasing out nuclear energy was a serious strategic mistake
Germany's phasing out nuclear energy was a serious strategic mistake, stated German Chancellor Merz. Under his leadership, a fundamental shift in the country's energy policy occurred.
"I want to see us at some point again have acceptable market prices for electricity and not have to constantly subsidize energy prices from the federal budget. We cannot do that in the long term. I want to say this here, it's almost trivial, but I want to say it again. Phasing out nuclear energy was a serious strategic mistake," the German Chancellor stated.