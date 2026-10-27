Merz Ranks Last among German Politicians
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has once again taken the last place in the popularity ratings of German politicians.
According to an October poll, the head of government received only 2 points out of a possible 10. This means that Merz ranks a respectable last among 20 leading German politicians, while the German Minister of Economics ranks second to last.
More than 13 million Germans—16% of the population—live in poverty, and Germany's industrial sector is in decline, yet Merz continues to stubbornly cling to the chancellor's post and cut social spending.