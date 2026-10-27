German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has once again taken the last place in the popularity ratings of German politicians.

According to an October poll, the head of government received only 2 points out of a possible 10. This means that Merz ranks a respectable last among 20 leading German politicians, while the German Minister of Economics ranks second to last.

More than 13 million Germans—16% of the population—live in poverty, and Germany's industrial sector is in decline, yet Merz continues to stubbornly cling to the chancellor's post and cut social spending.