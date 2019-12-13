3.42 RUB
International climate cooperation should be built on non-discriminatory basis - Aleinik
The international cooperation in the fight against climate change should be built on a non-discriminatory and fair basis. This was stated by Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Dubai, BelTA reports.
The main event of the conference will be the World Summit on Climate Change. Belarus will be represented by President Alexander Lukashenko. The Climate Forum, held under the auspices of the UN, is the most important event in addressing the global climate problem.
About 150 heads of state and government are expected to participate in the summit.
"Undoubtedly, the participation of Belarus at the highest level in this event emphasizes the importance that our country attaches to the issues of ecological security and environmental protection. Belarus has always taken a very responsible approach to its international obligations. We are fulfilling all obligations related to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. We have already exceeded our targets and are moving steadily in this direction," said Sergei Aleinik.
He also noted that we are "working on forest restoration, and today the restoration of forests exceeds the amount of logging. It's not for nothing, said the minister, many people call Belarus the lungs of Europe.
