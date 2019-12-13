3.43 RUB
International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People observed on November 29
The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is marked today. It symbolizes Palestine's unwavering desire to preserve its identity and is a guide for the international community in supporting the inalienable right to establish its own independent state, says the Belarusian leader's congratulatory message to President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas.
Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus, as one of the UN founding countries, is interested in settling the Palestinian issue in accordance with international law and the decisions of the General Assembly in order to achieve sustainable peace in the Middle East.
The President of Belarus said that our country attaches great importance to the intensification of the political dialogue and co-operation with Palestine in various areas.
