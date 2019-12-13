PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
The UN International Court of Justice takes Russia's side

The UN International Court of Justice has rejected most of Ukraine's claims against Russia: Kiev demanded to recognize that Moscow violated the anti-terrorist treaty in Donbass. It also denied the appointment of compensation, on which the Ukrainian side insisted.

The court's decision may have long-term consequences: it is now much more difficult for Kiev to seek the transfer of Russian assets as compensation for military losses.

