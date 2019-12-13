Belarusian Foreign Ministry gives recommendations to fellow citizens in connection with complication of weather situation in Dubai

In Dubai, all forces are thrown to fight the consequences of a powerful storm. In a short period of time more than one and a half year norm of precipitation fell there. Operational services pump out water from the streets of the city. Because of the bad weather, most of the country's schools are closed, civil services are working remotely. The disaster has led to flooding of highways, subways and the international airport. Hundreds of passengers are still unable to fly out. The evening flight to Minsk was canceled the day before.