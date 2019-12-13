3.39 RUB
Belarusian Foreign Ministry gives recommendations to fellow citizens in connection with complication of weather situation in Dubai
In Dubai, all forces are thrown to fight the consequences of a powerful storm. In a short period of time more than one and a half year norm of precipitation fell there. Operational services pump out water from the streets of the city. Because of the bad weather, most of the country's schools are closed, civil services are working remotely. The disaster has led to flooding of highways, subways and the international airport. Hundreds of passengers are still unable to fly out. The evening flight to Minsk was canceled the day before.
Consulate General of Belarus in Dubai: +971 50 661 3093 (whatsapp)
In connection with the complication of the weather situation, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry recommends to closely follow the information of the local authorities and follow the instructions of the competent services, as well as reminds the Belarusian citizens who find themselves in an emergency situation to contact the Consulate General of Belarus in Dubai.
